e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.58.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $7.20 on Monday, hitting $168.58. The stock had a trading volume of 883,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

