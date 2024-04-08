Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.49

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.49 and last traded at $58.49, with a volume of 15875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

A number of analysts have commented on DCO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $856.29 million, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $192.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.24 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 197.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 116.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 33.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

