Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $205.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Get Dover alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

Dover Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.10. 1,061,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.98. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $178.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.