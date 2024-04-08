DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $42.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

DV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DV opened at $32.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $29,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $29,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,435 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.