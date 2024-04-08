DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $9.59

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.59, but opened at $9.93. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 70,065 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $495.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.
DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
