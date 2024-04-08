DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $9.59

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.59, but opened at $9.93. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 70,065 shares traded.

DoubleDown Interactive Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $495.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Featured Stories

