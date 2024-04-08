Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) President Buys $54,530.00 in Stock

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) President Kyle Michael Wool bought 19,000 shares of Dominari stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,095. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dominari Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOMH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.83. 35,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. Dominari Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominari

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Dominari during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominari during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dominari during the second quarter worth about $109,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dominari in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominari in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

