Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$113.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOL. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dollarama from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$109.36.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Dollarama Increases Dividend

TSE:DOL opened at C$114.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$103.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The company has a market cap of C$32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$80.81 and a twelve month high of C$114.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

