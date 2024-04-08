Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $159.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,629,000 after buying an additional 133,591 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

