DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DMC Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $374.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). DMC Global had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DMC Global will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,194,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after buying an additional 75,206 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in DMC Global by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 379,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 141,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 109,538 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

