Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Stock Position Decreased by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,190 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC owned about 1.80% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 668,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 471,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 2,397.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 339,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 326,293 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 296,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 229,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA COM traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.44. 20,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,229. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $31.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

