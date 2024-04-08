Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 5.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $104,821,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after buying an additional 4,538,247 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,386,000.

DFAX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.59. 137,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,974. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

