Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Acquired by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 360,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,840. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $708.26 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

