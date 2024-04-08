Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 907,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 294,048 shares.The stock last traded at $29.83 and had previously closed at $29.75.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,366,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,218,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,051,000 after acquiring an additional 402,805 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,483,000 after buying an additional 495,453 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,907,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,377,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 153,628 shares during the period.
About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
