Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 907,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 294,048 shares.The stock last traded at $29.83 and had previously closed at $29.75.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,366,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,218,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,051,000 after acquiring an additional 402,805 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,483,000 after buying an additional 495,453 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,907,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,377,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 153,628 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.