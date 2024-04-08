Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stake Boosted by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $13,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 821,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 208,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 54,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.57. 20,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

