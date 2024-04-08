Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Position Lifted by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,799 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned about 0.11% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family CFO Inc increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,389,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,151,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,564,000 after purchasing an additional 238,428 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

DFIV traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,509. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.