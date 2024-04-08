Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Bought by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 214.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIS. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,615,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,233.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,288,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,638 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,378,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,463,000 after acquiring an additional 685,191 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,096,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 395,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,872,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after acquiring an additional 252,860 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFIS opened at $24.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $758.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

