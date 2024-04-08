Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Down 4.7%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $23.92. 25,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 136,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNTH shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,961,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,240,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,644,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.