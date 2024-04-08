Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Hits New 52-Week High at $205.42

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $205.42 and last traded at $204.04, with a volume of 58246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.32.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.56 and a 200-day moving average of $164.17.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total value of $969,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,663.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.