dForce USD Price Tops $0.96 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $30.12 million and approximately $3,236.85 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.31 or 0.00145227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00016276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008110 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,338,800 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99211351 USD and is up 8.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $7.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

