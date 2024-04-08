Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $62.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

DVN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.43. 7,087,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,116,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,671 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

