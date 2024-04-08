Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $66.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.94.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

