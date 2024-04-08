Delta Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,819. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.14%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

