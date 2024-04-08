Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 3.8% After Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $127.11 and last traded at $127.64. Approximately 2,624,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,137,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.72.

Specifically, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,707,334 shares of company stock worth $975,567,112 in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. UBS Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after buying an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,625 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $111,100,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

