Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Raised to $32.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK opened at $33.39 on Thursday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 445.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,226 shares of company stock valued at $116,418. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

