Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s (PLAY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $71.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $64.62 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,258 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,780 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,730,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,510,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,918,000 after acquiring an additional 857,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,536,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

