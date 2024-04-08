Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 158,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

