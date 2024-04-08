Daniel Bradbury Sells 9,152 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 9,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $196,310.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,673.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $482,319.64.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $48,116.80.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $572.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

