D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $191.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $166.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DHI. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.71.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.5 %

DHI opened at $158.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.88 and its 200-day moving average is $136.18. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $726,454,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.