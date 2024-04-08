Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CYTK. Raymond James raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CYTK

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.27. 235,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,679. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,688.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,688.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $1,017,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,971,111.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,209 shares of company stock worth $7,608,778. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.