CXApp (CXAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th.

CXAI stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,033,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,208. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. CXApp has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CXApp stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of CXApp worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

