CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.43. 3,982,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,146,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

