Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $246.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CW. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.74. 44,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,518. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $261.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.12.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

