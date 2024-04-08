Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CMI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $300.61. 232,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $304.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.99 and a 200-day moving average of $243.89.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.