Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Down to $17.02

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $16.04. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 18,939 shares.

CGEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.42. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $563,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 98,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 499.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

