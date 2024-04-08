Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Raised to $121.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s previous close.

CFR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Shares of CFR traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.19. 110,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,265. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

