CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 2.4% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.08% of CrowdStrike worth $51,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $312.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,452. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.50 and a 200-day moving average of $255.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,667 shares of company stock worth $94,227,350. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

