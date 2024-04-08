Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.15

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Cronos has a market cap of $3.97 billion and approximately $3.98 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00069442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00024788 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

