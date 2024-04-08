Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.15

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.98 billion and $3.87 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00069442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00024805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00015799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

