Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Up to $11.41

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.41, but opened at $11.89. Critical Metals shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 367 shares changing hands.
Critical Metals Trading Up 3.9 %
Critical Metals Company Profile
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Metals
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.