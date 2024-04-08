Critical Analysis: Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Soluna has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -138.62% -47.43% -28.17% Senmiao Technology -50.42% -53.30% -28.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soluna and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Soluna and Senmiao Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $21.07 million 0.22 -$29.20 million ($29.33) -0.10 Senmiao Technology $8.08 million 1.03 -$3.11 million ($0.45) -1.93

Senmiao Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soluna. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soluna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Soluna and Senmiao Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

