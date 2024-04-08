Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Natera stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,463. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. Natera has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $98.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. The company had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,468,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,031 shares in the company, valued at $29,685,736.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,468,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,685,736.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $133,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,965,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,477 shares of company stock valued at $28,552,682. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Natera by 674.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,280,000 after purchasing an additional 588,147 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after purchasing an additional 632,047 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Natera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

