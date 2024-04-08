Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,654 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $64.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

