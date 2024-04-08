CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.