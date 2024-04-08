Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTRA. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.46.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.32 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

