Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Given New $376.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Corpay Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $306.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Corpay has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Corpay alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corpay

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corpay stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Corpay Inc (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc is a global commercial payments solution provider. Through its portfolio of brands, FLEETCOR helps companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.