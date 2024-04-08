Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.00

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40.13 ($0.50), with a volume of 780877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.44).

Cornerstone FS Trading Up 14.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.04 million, a PE ratio of -890.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Cornerstone FS Company Profile

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

