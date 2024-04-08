Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 1.48% of Core Alternative ETF worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Core Alternative ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,393,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Core Alternative ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 144,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 73,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Alternative ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,140,000.

Core Alternative ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

CCOR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,837. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $377.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.09. Core Alternative ETF has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

Core Alternative ETF Profile

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

