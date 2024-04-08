Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Up 3.9%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 42,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 451,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLRS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $720.76 million, a PE ratio of 112.30 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3,928.4% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,891 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2,264.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 959,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 918,776 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 570,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.