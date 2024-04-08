Contrasting Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) and Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) and Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boise Cascade and Basanite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boise Cascade $6.84 billion 0.88 $483.66 million $12.12 12.54 Basanite N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Boise Cascade has higher revenue and earnings than Basanite.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

96.2% of Boise Cascade shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Boise Cascade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Boise Cascade and Basanite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boise Cascade 7.07% 21.94% 13.88% Basanite N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Boise Cascade and Basanite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boise Cascade 1 2 1 0 2.00 Basanite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boise Cascade presently has a consensus target price of $125.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.76%. Given Boise Cascade’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boise Cascade is more favorable than Basanite.

Summary

Boise Cascade beats Basanite on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards. The Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; general line items, such as siding, composite decking, doors, metal products, insulation, and roofing; and engineered wood products. It markets and sells its products to dealers, home improvement centers, wholesalers, specialty distributors, and industrial converters for use in the construction of new residential housing, repair-and-remodeling of existing housing, construction of light industrial and commercial buildings, and other industrial applications. Boise Cascade Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc. engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc. and changed its name to Basanite, Inc. in December 2018. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida.

