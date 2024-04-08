Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Lowered by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.89. 255,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.60. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.81 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.11.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

